UPDATE 3-SBM ups dispute charges, encouraging investors

* Took $8.5 billion new orders in 2011

* Sees around $4 billion 2012 sales

* 2011 net loss $441 million

* Shares up 15 pct (Adds CEO comment, dispute background, share price)

By Anthony Deutsch

AMSTERDAM, March 2 - Dutch maritime oil and gas engineer SBM Offshore reported a bigger-than-expected net loss for 2011, scrapping its dividend as it took additional charges linked to disputes with two clients over offshore oil and gas projects.

Despite an additional impairment of $407 million for the year, SBM Offshore shares jumped more than 15 percent on Friday, signalling confidence in how new French chief executive Bruno Chabas is handling the conflicts.

The charges resulted from rows with Canadian group Encana , which is working on the Deep Panuke gas project off the coast of Nova Scotia, and Talisman Energy, which is developing the Yme oilfield, offshore Norway.

Technical setbacks and low productivity led to delivery delays and higher-than-expected costs. The companies are in arbitration to resolve their differences over the Yme project.

“The negotiations are complex and ongoing. They are by no means completed,” Chabas told journalists.

“We think this is the most realistic position...we will be able to give a clearer position once the negotiations are done.”

The world’s largest supplier of floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) platforms warned in January that the dispute would lead to “a significant additional adverse impact” on its 2011 results, and both the chief executive and the chief financial officer resigned as problems escalated.

SBM said on Friday it swung to a 2011 net loss of $441 million, from a net gain of $276 million in 2010. The charge was roughly $100-$150 million higher than expected.

A Reuters poll had forecast a $168 million net loss.

Turnover rose 3.3 percent to $3.16 billion. Its margin on earnings before interest and taxes fell to a negative 10.8 percent, from a positive 12.6 percent.

“SBM Offshore’s 2011 results have been severely impacted by the legacy projects Yme and Deep Panuke, and the further provision announced today is an unwelcome setback,” Chabas, who took over as chief executive in January, said in a statement.

ING analyst Quirijn Mulder said in a trading note the decision to book a higher charge reflects a positive management change and that the company’s outlook is encouraging.

“While the charges are somewhat high at first impression, we believe that the new CEO is doing everything to make SBM Offshore a better and more dedicated company than before. We view this as positive.”

In its 2012 forecast, SBM said it expected sales of around $4 billion, or an increase of nearly 27 percent. The group took $8.5 billion in new orders in 2011, compared with $4.5 in 2010, and has the “strongest order portfolio on record,” it said.

SBM Offshore shares opened down 1.2 percent, but then surged more than 15 percent as analysts said new management was getting the bad news out of the way and the company has a record $16.9 billion order book.

Rabobank analyst Michel Aupers said the net loss reported Friday was $100 million larger than he had expected and that he was maintaining a “buy” rating.

“The forecast is very strong. The order book is nicely filled. The results are not pretty, but they are not shocking,” he said.

SBM Offshore shocked investors in July when it announced a first $450 million impairment charge, which resulted in a first-half operating loss.

SBM has said previously that the provision was needed because of litigation involving Encana and arbitration in the case of Talisman, adding it would continue both actions against the clients to maximise recovery of costs for the platforms it built for the two firms. (Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford and Jodie Ginsberg)