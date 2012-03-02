SBM Offshore client conflicts not resolved - CEO

AMSTERDAM, March 2 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Dutch maritime oil and gas engineer SBM Offshore said the dispute at YME continues to be the subject of arbitration proceedings and that negotiations are by no means completed.

SBM Offshore earlier on Friday reported a bigger-than-expected net loss of $440.6 million for 2011 and scrapped its dividend as it took additional charges related to client disputes.

CEO Bruno Chabas told a press conference he does not expect resolution of the Deep Panuke conflict until 2013-2014, and that he expects the first gas delivery at Deep Panuke in the summer of 2012. (Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Sara Webb)