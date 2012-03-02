FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SBM Offshore client conflicts not resolved - CEO
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
March 2, 2012 / 10:08 AM / 6 years ago

SBM Offshore client conflicts not resolved - CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, March 2 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Dutch maritime oil and gas engineer SBM Offshore said the dispute at YME continues to be the subject of arbitration proceedings and that negotiations are by no means completed.

SBM Offshore earlier on Friday reported a bigger-than-expected net loss of $440.6 million for 2011 and scrapped its dividend as it took additional charges related to client disputes.

CEO Bruno Chabas told a press conference he does not expect resolution of the Deep Panuke conflict until 2013-2014, and that he expects the first gas delivery at Deep Panuke in the summer of 2012. (Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Sara Webb)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.