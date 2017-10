AMSTERDAM, May 11 (Reuters) - Dutch maritime oil and gas engineer SBM Offshore, which recently posted losses arising from disputes with clients, on Friday announced the appointment of Peter van Rossum as its new chief financial officer.

Van Rossum was previously CFO of Unibail-Rodamco, Europe’s biggest listed property group, and before that worked for Royal Dutch Shell in financial positions in Europe, the Middle East, the United States and Asia. (Reporting by Sara Webb)