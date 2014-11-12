FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-SBM Offshore reaches out-of-court settlement in alleged improper payments case
November 12, 2014 / 6:41 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-SBM Offshore reaches out-of-court settlement in alleged improper payments case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 12 (Reuters) - SBM Offshore NV :

* SBM Offshore achieves settlement with Dutch public prosecutor’s office over alleged improper payments.

* United States department of justice closes out the matter.

* Out-Of-Court settlement consists of a payment by SBM Offshore to openbaar ministerie of $240 million

* United States Department of Justice has informed SBM Offshore that it is not prosecuting company and has closed its inquiry into matter

* Settlement with openbaar ministerie and US Department of Justice’s decision relate to payments to sales agents in equatorial Guinea, Angola, Brazil in period from 2007 through 2011

* SBM Offshore will pay this amount out of its own funds and has already provided for it in first half 2014 results

* Will soon reinstate its dialogue with Petrobras about future of their relationship

* Company will not claim any tax relief over settlement amount. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
