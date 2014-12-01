BRIEF-SBM Offshore to sell DSCV SBM Installer for $150 million

Dec 1 (Reuters) - SBM Offshore Nv

* Has entered into an agreement to sell DSCV SBM Installer , a diving support and construction vessel (DSCV), to OS Installer as for US$150 million in cash

* OS Installer as is a newly established joint venture between Ocean Yield ASA (75%) and SBM Offshore (25%)

* Transaction is expected to close before end of 2014 and is subject to final agreement on bank financing