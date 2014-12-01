FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-SBM Offshore to sell DSCV SBM Installer for $150 million
#Financials
December 1, 2014 / 6:06 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-SBM Offshore to sell DSCV SBM Installer for $150 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 1 (Reuters) - SBM Offshore Nv

* Has entered into an agreement to sell DSCV SBM Installer , a diving support and construction vessel (DSCV), to OS Installer as for US$150 million in cash

* OS Installer as is a newly established joint venture between Ocean Yield ASA (75%) and SBM Offshore (25%)

* Deal to OS Installer as for US$150 million in cash

* Transaction is expected to close before end of 2014 and is subject to final agreement on bank financing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
