BRIEF-SBM Offshore announces restructuring, to cut workforce
December 11, 2014 / 6:12 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-SBM Offshore announces restructuring, to cut workforce

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 11 (Reuters) - SBM Offshore NV

* SBM Offshore announces restructuring and establishment of new headquarters

* Capacity requirements have been reviewed with objective of creating a productive environment for performing teams and maintaining our core competencies and technological edge

* Is in process of releasing approx 600 contractor staff and an equal number of permanent staff, totalling approximately 1,200 positions worldwide, over period 2014 and 2015.

* Workforce reduction plans will vary by country, based on local legal requirements and in close consultation with work councils and employee representatives, as appropriate

* Total redundancy costs of US$25 million are expected, of which US$17 million will be recorded in 2014 and a further US$8 million in 2015.

* Restructuring is expected to generate annualized savings of approximately US$40 million relating to company employees only Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

