UPDATE 1-Austria's SBO posts record oil equipment orders

(Adds details)

* H1 EPS up 58 percent to 2.31 euros

* Sales up 32 pct to 256 mln eur, beating expectations

* Sees environment remaining positive through 2012

VIENNA, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Austria’s Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG boosted first-half earnings per share by 58 percent to 2.31 euros ($2.88) and booked a record level of orders thanks to an oil sector boom that it said showed no sign of ending.

The company on Thursday said the oilfield service industry remained unaffected by the global economic slowdown in the first half of 2012 and it expected the business environment to remain positive in the second half.

The profit was broadly in line with expectations. Analysts polled by Reuters had on average expected second-quarter EPS of 1.18 euros. That would translate into first-half EPS of 2.29 euros.

Bookings rose 33 percent to 277 million euros, while sales rose 32 percent to 256 million euros, easily beating analysts’ expectations of 246 million euros.

Schoeller-Bleckmann said it expected high oil prices to continue to be supported by a precarious geopolitical situation and a four-year low in spare capacity.

Brent crude rose more than a dollar on Thursday, approaching $116 per barrel on renewed hopes for another round of monetary stimulus by the U.S. Federal Reserve, helping investors look past weak manufacturing data from China.

“This oil price is high enough to ensure that even technologically complex and costly drilling projects, in particular the growing number of offshore wells, will remain economically attractive,” Schoeller-Bleckmann said.

“Unless oil demand goes down considerably in the emerging markets ... even an economic slowdown in Europe or a slightly declining economic momentum in the U.S. should have no sustained negative effect on global energy consumption.”