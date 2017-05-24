FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
SBO CEO says North America momentum continues for Q2 orders
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump's attacks could leave him friendless if impeachment comes
Politics
Trump's attacks could leave him friendless if impeachment comes
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Hitting the road to 'totality'
solar eclipse
Hitting the road to 'totality'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
May 24, 2017 / 6:45 AM / 3 months ago

SBO CEO says North America momentum continues for Q2 orders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, May 24 (Reuters) - Second-quarter bookings for Austria's Schoeller-Bleckmann Oil Equipment continue to be boosted by North American orders, following a trend set in the first three months, Chief Executive Gerald Grohmann told Reuters on Wednesday.

However, Grohmann added it was not possible yet to predict whether momentum from North America would suffice to turn SBO's operating loss, which as expected shrunk to just under 6 million euros ($6.7 million) in the first quarter, to a profit this year. ($1 = 0.8943 euros) (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.