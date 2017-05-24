SBO CEO says North America momentum continues for Q2 orders

VIENNA, May 24 (Reuters) - Second-quarter bookings for Austria's Schoeller-Bleckmann Oil Equipment continue to be boosted by North American orders, following a trend set in the first three months, Chief Executive Gerald Grohmann told Reuters on Wednesday.

However, Grohmann added it was not possible yet to predict whether momentum from North America would suffice to turn SBO's operating loss, which as expected shrunk to just under 6 million euros ($6.7 million) in the first quarter, to a profit this year. ($1 = 0.8943 euros) (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)