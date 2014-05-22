FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore's SBS Transit jumps to 2-yr high on public bus sector overhaul
May 22, 2014 / 1:10 AM / 3 years ago

Singapore's SBS Transit jumps to 2-yr high on public bus sector overhaul

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 22 (Reuters) - Shares in Singapore’s public transit operator SBS Transit Ltd soared to a two-year high in early trade on Thursday after the government announced plans to overhaul the public bus operating system.

SBS shares jumped as much as 12 percent to a two-year high of S$1.59. Shares in ComfortDelGro Corporation Ltd, which owns 75 percent of SBS Transit, edged down 0.4 percent.

Under the new model, the government will own the buses and appoint routes and contract the service to operators, Singapore’s Land Transport Authority said on Wednesday.

Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Paul Tait

