Thailand's SC Asset aims for 2015 revenue growth of at least 10 pct

BANGKOK, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Thai property developer SC Asset Corp PCL said on Tuesday it aims for revenue growth of at least 10 percent in 2015, as it plans to launch seven new high-end housing projects worth a combined 14 billion baht ($430 million).

SC Asset, majority owned by the Shinawatra family, expects housing sales of 13 billion baht this year, up 52 percent from a year earlier, the company said in a statement.

The developer hopes to maintain its leading market share in the high-end market and diversify into other segments to boost its revenue to 20 billion baht by 2019, it said. ($1 = 32.58 Baht) (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Stephen Coates)