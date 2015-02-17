FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thailand's SC Asset aims for 2015 revenue growth of at least 10 pct
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 17, 2015 / 2:41 AM / 3 years ago

Thailand's SC Asset aims for 2015 revenue growth of at least 10 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Thai property developer SC Asset Corp PCL said on Tuesday it aims for revenue growth of at least 10 percent in 2015, as it plans to launch seven new high-end housing projects worth a combined 14 billion baht ($430 million).

SC Asset, majority owned by the Shinawatra family, expects housing sales of 13 billion baht this year, up 52 percent from a year earlier, the company said in a statement.

The developer hopes to maintain its leading market share in the high-end market and diversify into other segments to boost its revenue to 20 billion baht by 2019, it said. ($1 = 32.58 Baht) (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.