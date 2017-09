STOCKHOLM, April 15 (Reuters) - SCA AGM:

* Votes to discharge board from liability for 2014 year * Votes to discharge former CEO Jan Johansson from liability for 2014 * Johansson stepped down earlier this year while Chairman Sverker Martin-Lof had announced he would leave the board at the AGM after media allegations of extravagant spending by management on foreign travel and on hunting trips in northern Sweden.