SCA sees fast Asia growth without acquisitions

STOCKHOLM, March 28 (Reuters) - Hygiene products group SCA expects more than half of future growth in market demand in coming years to be in Asia and has the ability to take advantage of that with existing businesses rather than through acquisitions, a top executive said.

The Swedish company has gradually been transformed from a maker of wood-based paper and packaging products to a global player in diapers, adult nappies, tissues and tampons.

With growth in current main market Europe stalling, SCA has named Asia as a growth priority due to improving living standards and growing demand for hygiene products.

China will account for roughly half of global demand growth, Asia-Pacific unit chief Ulf Soderstrom said.

“I would say that Asia will in the coming five years account for 60 percent of global hygiene (market) growth and China will account for 80 percent of those,” he said in a telephone interview.

