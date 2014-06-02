FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SCA to list its Australasian joint venture
June 2, 2014 / 5:35 AM / 3 years ago

SCA to list its Australasian joint venture

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, June 2 (Reuters) - Swedish Hygiene and forest products company SCA said on Monday it planned to list its Australasian joint venture in June or July on the Australian Securities Exchange.

Europe’s top maker of tissue had said in March this year it was looking at a listing of Asaleo Care, which made a 2013 operating profit of 97 million Australian dollars ($90 million) on net sales of 625 million.

SCA said it would cut its stake in the listing from the current 50 percent, but would retain a significant share in the business, which operates in Australia, New Zealand and Fiji.

“SCA’s ownership is expected to be approximately 33 percent following the IPO,” the company said in a statement.

Asaleo Care, jointly owned with Pacific Equity Partners, manufactures and markets consumer tissue and Away-from-Home tissue, diapers, feminine care products and incontinence products.

Australia is SCA’s ninth largest market in terms of sales ($1 = 1.0745 Australian Dollars) (Reporting by Simon Johnson, editing by Terje Solsvik)

