BRIEF-SCA announces efficiency programme in forest products
December 19, 2012 / 7:08 AM / in 5 years

BRIEF-SCA announces efficiency programme in forest products

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Dec 19 (Reuters) - SCA : * Launches efficiency programme at forest products * Says programme will generate annual earnings improvements of SEK 1,300M with

full effect from 2015 * Says total cost of the programme is SEK 370M, of which SEK 250M is cash flow

impacting and SEK 120M comprises impairment losses * Says of the total costs, SEK 175M will be charged to profit for the fourth quarter and will be recognized as items affecting comparability * Says remaining SEK 195m will be charged to profit for the first six months of 2013

