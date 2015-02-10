FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tissue firm SCA's CEO steps down after media storm
Sections
Featured
Ex-St. Louis policeman acquitted of murdering black motorist
U.S.
Ex-St. Louis policeman acquitted of murdering black motorist
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Future of Money
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 10, 2015 / 5:56 PM / 3 years ago

Tissue firm SCA's CEO steps down after media storm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Swedish hygiene products firm SCA said on Tuesday Chief Executive Jan Johansson would step down and be replaced by the head of its European consumer goods unit.

SCA has been in the spotlight over media allegations of extravagant spending by management on foreign travel and on hunting trips in northern Sweden. Last month a public prosecutor launched a preliminary investigation into the allegations against SCA.

SCA’s board said in a statement it had no new information related to ongoing audits and that it had continued confidence in Johansson.

He will be replaced by Magnus Groth, currently head of SCA’s Business Unit Consumer Goods Europe.

Reporting by Simon Johnson; editing by Susan Thomas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.