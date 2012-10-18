FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SCA Q3 pretax tops consensus
October 18, 2012 / 6:11 AM / 5 years ago

SCA Q3 pretax tops consensus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Swedish hygiene and paper products maker SCA posted third-quarter pretax profit above market expectations on Thursday and said its hygiene operations were showing favorable growth and earnings performance.

For its forest products, weak demand, low prices and a strengthened Swedish krona had a negative impact on profitability, SCA said.

Pretax profit at Europe’s biggest manufacturer of hygiene products such as tissues and diapers was 930 million crowns ($140.95 million) against a mean forecast for 777 million in a Reuters poll of analysts and a year-earlier 1.5 billion.

Excluding items affecting comparability, pretax profit was 1.96 billion crowns.

$1 = 6.5980 Swedish crowns Reporting by Anna Ringstrom

