FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Hygiene firm SCA beats profit forecast, led by tissues
Sections
Featured
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Hugh Hefner: 1926 - 2017
Entertainment
Hugh Hefner: 1926 - 2017
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
October 18, 2013 / 6:59 AM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Hygiene firm SCA beats profit forecast, led by tissues

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Higher volumes, prices, cost cuts drive earnings

* Tissue, Forest units boost results (Adds detail, comment)

STOCKHOLM, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Swedish hygiene and paper products maker SCA posted higher than expected third-quarter core earnings on Friday, boosted by higher sales volumes, prices and cost cuts.

Operating profit before restructuring and other one-off costs at Europe’s biggest maker of hygiene products was 2.52 billion Swedish crowns ($394 million) against a mean forecast for 2.37 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts and a year-earlier 2.29 billion.

SCA’s Tissue unit, which makes up more than half of group sales and operating profit, reported an operating profit 10 percent higher than the average forecast. Forest Products, its smallest business area, also beat estimates.

SCA has increased focus in recent years on tissues and baby and adult diapers, for which it sees good long-term growth.

The firm, which is aiming to take control of China’s third-biggest tissue maker Vinda and bought Taiwan-based hygiene products firm Evergreen in 2012, is targeting Asia for growth due to rising demand for hygiene products as living standards rise.

This year, SCA shares are up 15 percent, outperforming the STOXX Europe 600 personal and household goods index, which is up 10 percent.

Link to full report: r.reuters.com/zaw83v

$1 = 6.3989 Swedish crowns Reporting by Sven Nordenstam; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.