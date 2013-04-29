FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 29, 2013 / 6:16 AM / 4 years ago

RPT-SCA core profit matches consensus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to additional news alert with no changes to text)

STOCKHOLM, April 29 (Reuters) - Swedish hygiene and paper products maker SCA posted a core first-quarter profit on Monday that matched expectations and said a weak economy in Western Europe had a negative impact.

Operating profit before restructuring costs at Europe’s biggest manufacturer of hygiene products such as tissues and diapers was 2.21 billion Swedish crowns ($336.5 million) against a mean forecast for 2.23 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts and a year-earlier 1.83 billion.

Items affecting comparability amounted to a negative 418 million crowns, compared with the 505 million seen b analysts. ($1 = 6.5685 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Mia Shanley)

