SCA Q2 core profit narrowly misses forecast
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 18, 2013 / 10:12 AM / 4 years ago

SCA Q2 core profit narrowly misses forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, July 18 (Reuters) - Swedish hygiene and paper products maker SCA posted a slightly smaller rise than expected in core second-quarter profit and said demand for tissue, its product group, had improved somewhat in Europe.

Operating profit before restructuring and other one-off costs at Europe’s biggest maker of hygiene products was 2.16 billion crowns ($328.0 million) against a mean forecast for 2.25 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts and a year-earlier 2.11 billion.

Items affecting comparability amounted to a negative 791 million crowns, compared with the 235 million seen by analysts, SCA said on Thursday. ($1 = 6.5849 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom)

