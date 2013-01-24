FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SCA Q4 rises in line with forecast
Sections
Featured
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 24, 2013 / 11:21 AM / 5 years ago

SCA Q4 rises in line with forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Swedish hygiene and paper products maker SCA posted a rise in fourth-quarter core operating profit on Thursday, helped by growth in European and North American tissue markets and hit by weakness in forestry products.

It said in a statement that demand for incontinence care products in Europe, one of its growth areas, was favourable, while demand for baby diapers and feminine care products in Europe was stable. Emerging markets showed continued high growth for personal care products.

Operating profit before items excluding comparability was 2.4 billion crowns ($367 million), matching a mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts and compared with a year-earlier 2.1 billion.

Items affecting comparability, mainly restructuring costs and impairments, amounted to 1.2 billion crowns. ($1 = 6.5455 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Patrick Lannin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.