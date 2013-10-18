FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 18, 2013 / 6:09 AM / 4 years ago

SCA Q3 core profit beats forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Swedish hygiene and paper products maker SCA posted a bigger than expected rise in core third-quarter earnings on Friday, boosted by higher sales volumes and prices.

Operating profit before restructuring and other one-off costs at Europe’s biggest maker of hygiene products was 2.52 billion Swedish crowns ($394 million) against a mean forecast for 2.37 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts and a year-earlier 2.29 billion.

Link to full report: r.reuters.com/zaw83v ($1 = 6.3989 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam)

