SCA announces new costs cuts, 1,500 jobs affected
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 5, 2012 / 7:26 AM / in 5 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Swedish hygiene and paper products maker SCA announced a new savings package on Monday that will cut staff to reduce annual costs by around 300 million euros ($385 million) by 2015.

SCA said its current cost cutting programme was on track, but that it would initiate a new round of savings within its hygiene operations. It said around 1,500 staff would be affected.

The restructuring is expected to cost around 100 million euros.

In a statement before its capital markets day, SCA said it would stick to its current group financial target for a return of 13 percent on capital employed (ROCE) over a business cycle, but raised the target for its tissue operations to a ROCE of 15 percent from 13 percent previously.

In Forest Products, the target has been changed to top quartile in its sector from 11 percent. ($1 = 0.7785 euros) (Reporting by Simon Johnson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
