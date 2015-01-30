FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swedish prosecutor opens preliminary investigation on SCA
January 30, 2015

Swedish prosecutor opens preliminary investigation on SCA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Hygiene products firm SCA has been placed under a preliminary investigation by a public prosecutor after a string of media reports on lavish spending of corporate cash, officials said on Friday.

Swedish District Prosecutor Thomas Forsberg told Reuters an investigation was ongoing, but gave no further details.

An SCA spokesman told Reuters the company had just learned of the investigation, and therefore declined to comment.

Reporting by Helena Soderpalm and Olof Swahnberg; editing by Alistair Scrutton and David Clarke

