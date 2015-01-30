UPDATE 1-Swedish prosecutor opens preliminary investigation on SCA

(Adds detail, background)

STOCKHOLM, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Swedish hygiene products firm SCA has been placed under a preliminary investigation by a public prosecutor after a string of media reports on lavish spending of corporate cash, officials said on Friday.

Swedish District Prosecutor Thomas Forsberg told Reuters an investigation was ongoing, but gave no further details.

An SCA spokesman told Reuters the company had just learned of the investigation, and therefore declined to comment.

SCA is at the centre of a corporate spending scandal that last week led to its chairman, Sverker Martin-Lof, resigning from the board of powerful investment company Industrivarden, SCA’s main owner.

In the latest of a string of reports by Swedish daily Svenska Dagbladet, it reported on Friday that Chief Executive Jan Johansson and his daughter used SCA’s corporate jet to fly to the soccer World Cup in Brazil last year.

Johansson told the paper the purpose of the trip included reviewing strategic expansion options.

The newspaper reporter earlier this month that SCA, chaired by Martin-Lof since 2002, built luxury hunting lodges in northern Sweden for the use of company executives.

SCA said last week it had changed its policy regarding the use of company planes.