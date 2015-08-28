FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SCA divides operations into two units, invests 7.8 billion crowns
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 28, 2015 / 6:40 AM / 2 years ago

SCA divides operations into two units, invests 7.8 billion crowns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Swedish hygiene products firm SCA said on Friday it will divide the group into the two divisions Hygiene and Forest Products, and also announced an investment to increase capacity for pulp production.

“There are significant synergies between the forest industry and the ownership of forest land,” SCA said.

Around 85 percent of SCA’s sales comes from the company’s hygiene operations.

SCA plans to invest around 7.8 billion crowns ($922 million) over a three-year period to more than double its production capacity of bleached sulphate pulp. ($1 = 8.4594 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Olof Swahnberg; Editing by Daniel Dickson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.