SCA optimistic on growth prospects, demand outlook

STOCKHOLM, May 19 (Reuters) - SCA, maker of toilet paper and napkins, on Thursday gave an upbeat assessment of its growth prospects and kept its strategy and financial targets unchanged.

SCA, the world’s biggest maker of incontinence care products, said it expected demand for hygiene products in mature markets to grow by around 1 to 2 percent per year between 2015 and 2020, while growing by 5 to 7 percent in emerging markets.

“The markets and categories where SCA operates are growing and we have a successful strategy in place for value creation, offering numerous opportunities for continued profitable growth,” CEO Magnus Groth said in a statement ahead of investor presentations in Stockholm.

“We also see opportunities for further efficiency enhancement.” (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom. Editing by Jane Merriman)