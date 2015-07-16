FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-SCA Q2 core profit beats expectations, raises tissue prices
Sections
Featured
Caribbean faces hard road to recovery
Caribbean islands
Caribbean faces hard road to recovery
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 16, 2015 / 10:26 AM / 2 years ago

RPT-SCA Q2 core profit beats expectations, raises tissue prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to cover additional alerts)

STOCKHOLM, July 16 (Reuters) - Swedish hygiene products maker SCA posted a bigger rise than expected in second-quarter core profit on Thursday as savings and 5 percent organic sales growth outweighed higher raw material costs due to the stronger dollar.

SCA said in a statement it had raised prices for consumer tissue in Europe in the quarter, with gradual effect in the second half of the year.

Operating profit before restructuring and other one-off costs at the world’s second-biggest tissue maker and biggest incontinence pad maker was 3.22 billion crowns ($378 million), up from a year-ago 2.93 billion.

The mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts was for a 3.10 billion profit.

$1 = 8.5195 Swedish crowns Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; editing by Sven Nordenstam

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.