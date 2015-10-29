FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SCA Q3 core profit beats forecast
Sections
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 29, 2015 / 7:15 AM / 2 years ago

SCA Q3 core profit beats forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Swedish hygiene products maker SCA posted a bigger than expected rise in third-quarter core profit on Thursday on the back of 5 percent organic sales growth and cost savings, offsetting rising raw material prices due to a strong dollar.

Adjusted operating profit at the world’s second-biggest tissue maker and biggest incontinence pad maker was 3.47 billion Swedish crowns ($406 million), up from a year-ago 3.04 billion, beating a mean forecast for 3.36 billion in a Reuters poll.

Link to report: [ID:here ] ($1 = 8.5428 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom; editing by Niklas Pollard)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.