SCA Q4 core profit lags forecast
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
January 28, 2016 / 7:21 AM / 2 years ago

SCA Q4 core profit lags forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Swedish hygiene products maker SCA posted a smaller than expected rise in fourth-quarter core earnings on Thursday on the back of 4 percent organic sales growth and cost savings, outweighing rising raw material prices due to a stronger dollar.

Adjusted operating profit at the world’s second biggest consumer tissue maker rose to 3.45 billion crowns ($405 million) in the quarter from a year-ago 3.25 billion, lagging a mean forecast of 3.56 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts. ($1 = 8.5186 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Oskar von Bahr, editing by Terje Solsvik)

