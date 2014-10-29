CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Sweden's SCA posts Q3 profit rise, hygiene profits lag

(Corrects to specify slower-than-expected profit growth in its hygiene product units, paragraph 1)

* EBIT ex items 3.04 bln SEK vs consensus 3.03 bln

* Europe market stable for hygiene products Jan-Sept

* Hygiene divisions lag forecasts

* Shares down more than 3 percent in early trade

STOCKHOLM, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Europe’s largest tissue maker, SCA, posted a 16-percent rise in third-quarter profits on Wednesday helped by cost cuts and emerging market sales despite slower-than-expected profit growth in its hygiene product units.

The Swedish company said demand was stable for tissue, which makes up more than half of its sales and profit, and for personal care products in Europe.

Operating profit before restructuring and other one-off costs rose to 3.04 billion crowns ($414.4 million), meeting analysts’ forecasts of 3.03 billion crowns in a Reuters poll.

But profits in its hygiene divisions, where the company is looking for much of its growth, lagged forecasts, sending SCA shares down 3 percent in early trading in Stockholm.

“This slightly fuels concerns, especially about the effect on Personal Care’s margins from the competition from Procter & Gamble,” said Ola Sodermark, an analyst at Swedbank.

SCA, the world’s biggest maker of incontinence pads, is upgrading products and boosting promotions to counter the return of large rival Procter & Gambler to the incontinence segment.

“The market for incontinence products was affected by greater competition and campaign activity,” Chief Executive Jan Johansson said in a statement.

SCA makes toilet paper and tissues under brands such as Tork and Edet. Its personal care unit sells incontinence, feminine care and baby diapers and pads under brands such as Tena, Libresse and Libero.

The global tissue market for tissue, where SCA also competes with Kimberly-Clark, Georgia-Pacific and Sofidel, is valued at more than 410 billion crowns and is growing by 4 percent annually, according to SCA.