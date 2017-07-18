UPDATE 1-Essity core profit tops forecast, like-for-like sales flat in Q2

(Adds detail, background, share reaction)

July 18 (Reuters) - Swedish hygiene products firm Essity , which was spun off from SCA in June, posted on Tuesday a bigger than expected rise in second-quarter core earnings and said like-for-like sales were flat in a challenging market.

* Q2 operating profit before amortisation and one-off items grew to SEK 3.44 bln ($415.6 mln) from a year-ago pro forma 2.92 bln vs a Reuters poll forecast of 3.27 bln

* Acquired German medical technology firm BSN Medical is included in earnings from April 3. Essity, which has a strategy to grow within health-related products as well as hygiene products, said that excluding currency effects and BSN, core profit was unchanged

* Essity, which has the bulk of business in Europe though it is looking to grow faster in emerging markets, said a better price/mix, higher volumes and cost savings had offset higher raw material and energy costs

* Q2 group organic growth -0.1 pct vs its target of above 3 pct annually, with organic sales in emerging markets up 2.9 pct and mature markets down 1.5 pct. BSN Medical's like-for-like sales shrank

* Says exits from certain underperforming markets and contracts with unsatisfactory profitability had a negative effect on organic sales

* Essity's products range from incontinence, feminine care and baby diapers to napkins and toilet paper in around 150 markets. The group is market leader in incontinence products with the brand TENA, and in professional hygiene with Tork

* Says competition was tough on global incontinence care market in first half. On professional hygiene, Essity said European and North American markets displayed low growth

* Shares up 0.5 pct at 1100 GMT, taking listing-to-date increase to +10 pct

* The earnings report is Essity's first as a stand-alone company following the split of Swedish SCA in June into Essity and the forest and forest products company SCA

* Rivals include Procter & Gamble and Kimberly-Clark ($1 = 8.2771 Swedish crowns) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom; editing by Niklas Pollard)