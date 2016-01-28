UPDATE 1-SCA Q4 hit by China unit, may hand out more cash

* Q4 EBIT ex items rose to 3.45 bln SEK vs consensus 3.56 bln

* Weak performance at SCA holding Vinda

* Says surplus cash to be distributed to owners

* Share drops 3.7 pct (Adds analyst comment, detail, Vinda result, share price reaction)

STOCKHOLM, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Weak performance at Asian subsidiary Vinda pushed fourth-quarter profits at Swedish diaper and tissue-maker SCA below expectations on Thursday, while a shift in the company’s targets could mean a bigger cash payout to owners.

SCA has in recent years grown its hygiene product operations to around 85 percent of turnover after a series of acquisitions as it sees opportunities for growth in tissue and incontinence pads, especially in emerging markets such as China.

But core profits were lower than expected after Hong Kong listed Vinda, where SCA is the majority owner, was hit by yuan depreciation.

Shares in SCA were down 4.1 percent at 0937 GMT, underperforming the STOXX Europe 600 Personal & Household Goods index, which drops 0.2 percent.

Under new CEO Magnus Groth, who took the helm last March after a controversy over lavish management spending saw his predecessor step down, SCA has moved to further boost its position in hygiene products and scaled back in other areas.

Management has announced a string of measures including dividing operations into a Hygiene and a Forest Products unit, acquiring U.S. away-from-home tissue maker Wausau and building a new factory in Brazil.

SCA repeated in the report it aimed for a stable increase in dividends, but added surplus cash should be distributed unless it was needed for investments, or to meet its capital structure targets.

Kepler Cheuvreux analyst Mikael Jafs said the alteration could lead to higher dividends and marked a change of focus compared to the former management.

“Previously, there was more focus on saving up,” he said.

Adjusted operating profit at the world’s second biggest consumer tissue maker and biggest incontinence pad maker rose to 3.45 billion crowns ($405 million) in the quarter from a year-ago 3.25 billion, lagging a mean forecast of 3.56 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Raw materials costs increased by 529 million crowns in the quarter, mainly due to a stronger dollar. SCA’s competitors Procter & Gamble and Kimberly-Clark said this week they were affected by dollar headwinds in the quarter.