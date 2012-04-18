SCA Q1 pretax profit lags consensus

STOCKHOLM, April 18 (Reuters) - Swedish hygiene and paper products maker SCA posted on Wednesday a smaller first-quarter pretax profit than expected, sending its shares down, but said its hygiene businesses were performing well and taking market shares.

The pretax profit at Europe’s biggest manufacturer of tissues and diapers was 1.35 billion crowns ($199.66 million), excluding its packaging operations held for sale.

That compared with a mean forecast for a 1.49 billion crown profit in a Reuters survey of analysts and a year-earlier 1.81 billion profit.

Pro forma, excluding the packaging business, the year-ago profit was 1.45 billion crowns.

Restructuring costs and other one-off costs amounted to 150 million crowns.