SCA Q2 pretax profit tops consensus
July 19, 2012 / 10:18 AM / 5 years ago

SCA Q2 pretax profit tops consensus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, July 19 (Reuters) - Swedish hygiene and paper products maker SCA on Thursday posted a bigger second-quarter pretax profit than expected and said demand for its hygiene products was up in emerging markets but not in North America and Western Europe.

Pretax profit at Europe’s biggest manufacturer of tissues and diapers was 1.53 billion crowns ($216.02 million), unchanged from a year earlier.

That compared with a mean forecast for a 1.42 billion crown profit in a Reuters survey of analysts.

Shares rose on the news.

“For hygiene products, emerging markets are showing continued favourable development while markets in Western Europe and North America have low or no growth,” it said.

“Demand in Western Europe for magazine paper and newsprint was down during the first half of the year compared with the same period a year ago.” ($1 = 6.9440 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
