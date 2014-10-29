FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SCA posts Q3 adjusted profit in line with expectations
October 29, 2014 / 7:15 AM / 3 years ago

SCA posts Q3 adjusted profit in line with expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Swedish hygiene and paper products maker SCA posted on Wednesday a rise in core third-quarter profit that matched expectations, helped by growth in emerging markets and cost cuts.

Operating profit before restructuring and other one-off costs at Europe’s top maker of tissue and largest private forest owner was 3.04 billion crowns ($414.4 million), against a mean forecast of 3.03 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts and a year-ago 2.63 billion. (1 US dollar = 7.3367 Swedish crown) (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom)

