SCA Q1 just lags forecasts, says US weather hit tissue demand
April 29, 2014 / 6:10 AM / 3 years ago

SCA Q1 just lags forecasts, says US weather hit tissue demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, April 29 (Reuters) - Swedish hygiene and paper products maker SCA posted a slightly smaller-than-expected rise in core first-quarter earnings on Tuesday and said freezing weather in the United States had hit its tissue business at the start of the year.

Operating profit before restructuring and other one-off costs at Europe’s top maker of tissue and largest private forest owner was 2.6 billion Swedish crowns ($397.5 million) against a mean forecast of 2.7 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts and a year-ago 2.3 billion.

$1 = 6.5414 Swedish Crowns Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom

