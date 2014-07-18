FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-SCA Q2 core profit beats consensus
July 18, 2014 / 10:11 AM / 3 years ago

REFILE-SCA Q2 core profit beats consensus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Deletes superfluous word in headline)

STOCKHOLM, July 18 (Reuters) - Swedish hygiene and paper products maker SCA posted a slightly bigger rise in core second-quarter profit than expected on Friday on the back of higher profits at its biggest division, Tissue.

SCA said demand in Europe for tissue and personal care products stayed flat in the first half of the year, and increased in emerging markets.

Operating profit before restructuring costs and other one-off items at Europe’s biggest maker of tissue and largest private forest owner was 2.93 billion crowns ($425.2 million), against a mean forecast of 2.78 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts and a year-ago 2.28 billion.

$1 = 6.8199 Swedish Crowns Reporting by Anna Ringstrom and Rebecka Roos

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
