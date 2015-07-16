SCA Q2 core profit beats expectations, raises tissue prices

STOCKHOLM, July 16 (Reuters) - Swedish hygiene products maker SCA posted a bigger rise than expected in second-quarter core profit on Thursday as savings and 5 percent organic sales growth outweighed higher raw material costs due to the stronger dollar.

SCA said in a statement it had raised prices for consumer tissue in Europe in the quarter, with gradual effect in the second half of the year.

Operating profit before restructuring and other one-off costs at the world’s second-biggest tissue maker and biggest incontinence pad maker was 3.22 billion crowns ($378 million), up from a year-ago 2.93 billion.

The mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts was for a 3.10 billion profit.