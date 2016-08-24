FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SCA plans to split into two listed companies in 2017
August 24, 2016 / 5:45 AM / a year ago

SCA plans to split into two listed companies in 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Swedish forest and hygiene products firm SCA said on Wednesday it planned to split the group into two listed companies in 2017.

It said in a statement it planned to split into one hygiene products company and one forest products company, where the hygiene business would be distributed to its shareholders.

"The SCA board of directors plans to initiate work in order to propose to the annual general meeting 2017 to decide on a split of the group into two listed companies," the firm said. (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; editing by Johannes Hellstrom)

