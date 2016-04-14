FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SCA loses appeal against more than 1 bln SEK tax payment
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 14, 2016 / 2:36 PM / a year ago

SCA loses appeal against more than 1 bln SEK tax payment

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, April 14 (Reuters) - An appeal by Sweden’s SCA against a more than 1 billion crown ($123 million) tax and surtax payment it had been ordered to pay following a 2004 deal has been rejected, a ruling showed, confirming a local media report on Thursday.

Swedish public broadcaster SVT said, without identifying its sources, that SCA had sold its internal bank to itself for a large sum and made large interest deductions related to the deal. It quoted a tax authority official as saying the deal was a case of tax planning.

SCA said the media report concerned a reorganisation in which the hygiene products maker centered its financing operations in Sweden, and that SCA had acted in accordance with Swedish law.

SCA said the council for advanced tax rulings approved the deal through an advance ruling but “the Tax Authority has then changed opinion in this matter and a dispute is underway”.

“Our assessment is that the tax agency will not win approval,” it said on its website about the media report.

An SCA spokesman declined to comment further.

The ruling, confirmed by Stockholm’s administrative court, can be appealed.

$1 = 8.1225 Swedish crowns Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
