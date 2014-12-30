FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SCA to appeal 1.1 bln SEK back tax charge
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
December 30, 2014 / 4:26 PM / 3 years ago

SCA to appeal 1.1 bln SEK back tax charge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Europe’s largest tissue maker, SCA, will appeal a 1.1 billion Swedish crowns ($141.76 million) back tax claim from the Swedish Tax Authority, the company said on Tuesday.

“SCA will appeal the decision and considers that the Tax Authority’s claim will not hold up in court,” the company wrote in a press release.

The dispute concerns interest paid on loans to a subsidiary when its operations relocated to Sweden in 2004.

SCA said it would report the amount as a contingent liability. ($1 = 7.7595 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Johan Ahlander; Editing by Simon Johnson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.