SCA to appeal 1.1 bln SEK back tax charge

STOCKHOLM, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Europe’s largest tissue maker, SCA, will appeal a 1.1 billion Swedish crowns ($141.76 million) back tax claim from the Swedish Tax Authority, the company said on Tuesday.

“SCA will appeal the decision and considers that the Tax Authority’s claim will not hold up in court,” the company wrote in a press release.

The dispute concerns interest paid on loans to a subsidiary when its operations relocated to Sweden in 2004.

SCA said it would report the amount as a contingent liability. ($1 = 7.7595 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Johan Ahlander; Editing by Simon Johnson)