NZ's Scales Corp maiden H1 profit NZ$20.6 mln
August 28, 2014 / 8:51 PM / 3 years ago

NZ's Scales Corp maiden H1 profit NZ$20.6 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, Aug 29 (Reuters) - New Zealand apple grower and exporter Scales Corporation Ltd reported a maiden first half profit of NZ$22.6 million ($18.94 million) on Friday, and said it expected to meet its full year forecast.

The company, which listed after a share offer a month ago, said net profit, excluding discontinued operations, for the six months to June 30 was NZ$28.9 million, down 14 percent on the previous year’s NZ$33.7 million, which it said reflected the costs of listing on the stock exchange and lower apple prices.

It said it expected to meet its full year forecast pre-tax profit of NZ$22.5 million.

1 US dollar = 1.1933 New Zealand dollar

