a year ago
Brazil's Lupo agrees to buy Carlyle-backed lingerie maker Scalina
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Energy and Environment
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
July 15, 2016 / 2:20 PM / a year ago

Brazil's Lupo agrees to buy Carlyle-backed lingerie maker Scalina

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, July 15 (Reuters) - Lupo SA, a Brazilian underwear producer, has agreed to buy Scalina SA, a lingerie and hosiery maker backed by Carlyle Group LP, for an undisclosed sum.

In a statement to Reuters on Friday, Lupo pledged to keep both brands separated until receiving antitrust and regulatory approval for the transaction. Reuters reported on Tuesday that Carlyle and partners were close to selling Scalina, following a series of setbacks that led to a debt restructuring.

A source with direct knowledge of the deal told Reuters that Lupo and Scalina's owners - Carlyle, millionaire Artur Grynbaum and the company's founding Heilberg family - negotiated a price tag of around 90 million reais ($28 million) for the company.

$1 = 3.2573 Brazilian reais Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
