LONDON, June 17 (Reuters) - British drug developer Scancell said on Friday it was suspending dosing in a cancer clinical trial because of quality problems with its immunotherapy treatment SCIB1.

The company said tests showed the product, which is being assessed for melanoma, was “no longer within the original specification”.

Scancell is planning to make a fresh batch of SCIB1. (Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Alexander Smith)