FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Scandi Standard IPO priced at top end of range
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
June 27, 2014 / 5:50 AM / 3 years ago

Scandi Standard IPO priced at top end of range

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, June 27 (Reuters) - Scandinavian food company Scandi Standard said the price in its Stockholm flotation had been set at 40 crowns per share, the top end of an initial guidance range of 33-40 crowns, ahead of its market debut on Friday.

The firm said in a statement the 40 crowns per share price would give it a market capitalisation of 2.4 billion Swedish crowns ($356 million) and that 33.9 million existing shares were sold in the offering.

There is also an over-allotment option, meaning up to 5.1 million additional shares may be sold.

$1 = 6.7549 Swedish Kronas Reporting by Sven Nordenstam

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.