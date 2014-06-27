Scandi Standard IPO priced at top end of range

STOCKHOLM, June 27 (Reuters) - Scandinavian food company Scandi Standard said the price in its Stockholm flotation had been set at 40 crowns per share, the top end of an initial guidance range of 33-40 crowns, ahead of its market debut on Friday.

The firm said in a statement the 40 crowns per share price would give it a market capitalisation of 2.4 billion Swedish crowns ($356 million) and that 33.9 million existing shares were sold in the offering.

There is also an over-allotment option, meaning up to 5.1 million additional shares may be sold.