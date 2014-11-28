BRIEF-Scandi Standard net sales up to SEK 1.36 billion

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Scandi Standard Publ AB :

* Q3 net sales 1.36 billion Swedish crowns versus pro forma 1.31 billion crowns

* Q3 operating income 57.7 million crowns versus pro forma 74.1 million crowns

* Says outlook for the full year 2014 has been raised for net sales and lowered for adjusted operating income

* Sees net sales for the full year 2014 are now expected to be in line with 2013 pro forma

* Adjusted operating income for the full year 2014 is now expected to be in line with or lower than 2013 pro forma