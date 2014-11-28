FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Scandi Standard net sales up to SEK 1.36 billion
Sections
Featured
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 28, 2014 / 6:45 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Scandi Standard net sales up to SEK 1.36 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Scandi Standard Publ AB :

* Q3 net sales 1.36 billion Swedish crowns versus pro forma 1.31 billion crowns

* Q3 operating income 57.7 million crowns versus pro forma 74.1 million crowns

* Says outlook for the full year 2014 has been raised for net sales and lowered for adjusted operating income

* Sees net sales for the full year 2014 are now expected to be in line with 2013 pro forma

* Adjusted operating income for the full year 2014 is now expected to be in line with or lower than 2013 pro forma Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Marta Rzadkowska)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.