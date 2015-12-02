FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Scandic Hotels to debut on Swedish bourse at SEK 67/share
#Consumer Goods and Retail
December 2, 2015 / 6:56 AM / 2 years ago

Scandic Hotels to debut on Swedish bourse at SEK 67/share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Nordic hotel chain Scandic Hotels has set the price for its initial public offering at 67 crowns per share giving it a market capitalization of 6.9 billion crowns ($793 million) ahead of its debut on Wednesday, the company said in a statement.

The price was set in the lower end of the initial price interval of 66 to 81 crowns.

Scandic Hotels will be listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange. ($1 = 8.6994 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Bjorn Rundstrom; Editing by Simon Johnson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
