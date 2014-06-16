FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 16, 2014 / 10:21 AM / 3 years ago

EQT picks banks for listing of hotel chain Scandic-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, June 16 (Reuters) - Swedish private firm EQT has picked Morgan Stanley and SEB to lead a stock market listing of hotel operator Scandic, two people familiar with the matter said.

The sources declined to be identified because the plans are not yet public. EQT, which owns 78 percent of Scandic, declined to comment, as did Scandic and the banks.

Scandic had revenue of 913 million euros in 2013 and earnings before interest, tax, amortisation and depreciation (EBITDA) of 80 million. (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam; editing by Niklas Pollard)

