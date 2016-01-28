FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cigar maker STG sets indicative price range for IPO
January 28, 2016

Cigar maker STG sets indicative price range for IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Scandinavian Tobacco Company IPO-SCANTG.CO set an indicative price of its stocks market listing of 93-110 Danish crowns per share on Thursday.

The price range implies an initial market capitalisation of approximately 9.3 billion Danish crowns to 11 billion crowns ($1.36 billion-$1.6 billion).

No new shares will be issued and the The Augustinus Foundation and The Obel Family Foundation together with Swedish Match will receive all the net proceeds from the offering.

$1 = 6.8622 Danish crowns Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
