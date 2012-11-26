CORRECTED-Scandlines sale to start in January - sources

(Corrects spelling of potential bidder to DFDS from DSDF)

FRANKFURT, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Private equity groups 3i and Allianz Capital Partners (ACP) are set to launch the sale of ferry group Scandlines in January by sending out information memorandums, sources close to the transaction said on Monday.

Scandlines’ rival DFDS Seaways of Denmark and Italian peer Grimaldi are seen as the only shipping players considering a bid for the largest ferry group in the southern Baltic, a banker familiar with the industry said.

Separately, private equity investors like Terra Firma , Nordic Capital, Apollo, Axa Private Equity and infrastructure funds like RREEF are expected to take a look at the asset, the person added. ($1 = 0.7717 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; additional reporting by Simon Meads and Isabell Witt)